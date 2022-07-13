Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,636,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 566,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $2,195,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.