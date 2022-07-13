HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

