HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HSTM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 45,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.99 million, a PE ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.39.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 26.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

