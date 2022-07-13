HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
HSTM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 45,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.99 million, a PE ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.39.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
About HealthStream (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
