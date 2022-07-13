Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2451 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $926.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

