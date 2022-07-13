Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 26,627 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,876,244.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 3,007 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $664,547.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $393,975.01.

On Friday, July 1st, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.78. The company had a trading volume of 886,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $333.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.32. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

