Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

