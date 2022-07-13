Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

