Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

HMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 172,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,216. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.