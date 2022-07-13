Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

