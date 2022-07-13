Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 88.7% in June

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Icanic Brands stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Icanic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

