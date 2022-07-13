Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.54

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$388.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.13 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

