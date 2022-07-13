Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.
About Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incitec Pivot (INCZY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.