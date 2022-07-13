Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.