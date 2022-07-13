Innoviva, Inc. Buys 7,598,814 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,598,814 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,717,390.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,270,476 shares in the company, valued at $64,395,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Innoviva, Inc. bought 11,671,662 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677,656.40.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.