Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Acquires 158,600 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 158,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $90,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,371,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Karen Singer purchased 166,342 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $86,497.84.

On Thursday, July 7th, Karen Singer purchased 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $54,760.47.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer purchased 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer purchased 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer purchased 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer bought 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01.

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 603,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.