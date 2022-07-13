Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00.

ANET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,124. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

