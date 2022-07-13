Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00.
ANET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,124. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
