Insider Selling: Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Senior Officer Sells C$11,400.00 in Stock

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harold James Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,788.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Harold James Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Cymat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$11,534.60.

CVE:CYM opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59. Cymat Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

