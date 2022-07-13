Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,539.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.
Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $12.82.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.
About loanDepot (Get Rating)
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
