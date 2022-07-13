Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 588 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MDB traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,861. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in MongoDB by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
