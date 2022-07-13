Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 588 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MDB traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,861. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in MongoDB by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.