Insider Selling: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.40), for a total value of £1,700,000 ($2,021,883.92).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan purchased 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £4,790.16 ($5,697.15).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan purchased 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £17,390 ($20,682.68).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.49), for a total value of £1,135,136.66 ($1,350,067.39).

Shares of Nanoco Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.10 ($0.42). The company had a trading volume of 1,244,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,634. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £113.17 million and a PE ratio of -26.57.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.