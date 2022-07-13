Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells 7,021 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $561,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $900,960.00.

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. 81,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,077. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.