Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells 7,021 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $561,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $900,960.00.
NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. 81,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,077. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (Get Rating)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
