Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 606,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,928. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zuora by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

