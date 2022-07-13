InsurAce (INSUR) Hits One Day Volume of $581,694.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $581,694.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00171643 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

