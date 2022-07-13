Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$210.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$210.64.

IFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$188.28 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$158.00 and a 52 week high of C$190.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market cap of C$33.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.8000004 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

