Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.19

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 697.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $9,826,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
