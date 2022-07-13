Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.19

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 697.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $9,826,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

