Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.