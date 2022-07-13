Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 10th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,661. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

