Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 74,218 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,218 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $121,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,304,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,277. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $159.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

