International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE IP opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

