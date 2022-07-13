International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.74

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.74 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 72.73 ($0.87). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.90), with a volume of 68,520 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.22.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($28,187.44).

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.