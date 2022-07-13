International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.74

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.74 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 72.73 ($0.87). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.90), with a volume of 68,520 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.22.
International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
