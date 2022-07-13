Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 42,800.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 42,800.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 9,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,976. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMM. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

