Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 42,800.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 42,800.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 9,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,976. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
