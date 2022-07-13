Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PEZ stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

