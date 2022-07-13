Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,735,000. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $94.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

