Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 609.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 391,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 374,225 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.76 and its 200-day moving average is $332.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

