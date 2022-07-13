Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,233,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,782,048 shares.The stock last traded at $283.79 and had previously closed at $286.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

