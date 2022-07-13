Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 13th (AWE, BRK, CKN, CNE, ENQ, EXPN, GWO, HTG, NGD, TLW)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 13th:

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($30.33) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN)

had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$41.00 to C$37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.00. Cormark currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

