Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 13th (AWE, BRK, CKN, CNE, ENQ, EXPN, GWO, HTG, NGD, TLW)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 13th:

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($30.33) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$41.00 to C$37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.00. Cormark currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

