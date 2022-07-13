iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USXF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,451. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.