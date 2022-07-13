iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.41

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.41 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 243388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

