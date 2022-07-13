iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 41,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

