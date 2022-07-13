iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.74

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and traded as low as $20.98. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 166,949 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.