iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,865 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 8.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 2,485,379 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

