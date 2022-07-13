iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

