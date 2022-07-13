iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 47,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 128,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.74. The company had a trading volume of 159,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.