iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $378.24. The stock had a trading volume of 237,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.