iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IJR opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

