Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 914.7% in June

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 914.7% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ISUZY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 104,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,420. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.23. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA cut Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

