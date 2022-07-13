Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.22. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 10,566 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Iveda Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.
Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.
