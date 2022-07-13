IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.92. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,030,081 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.77.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

