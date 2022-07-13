IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.92. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,030,081 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.77.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.