Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 132 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

