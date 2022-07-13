Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 937 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $171.78. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

